Heavy rain for northern and western ArkLaTex

As you get ready to head out the door this morning some of you will need to prepare for heat, and others will need to get ready for the potential of heavy rainfall. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the central and southern ArkLaTex, while Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for the northern counties in the viewing area. Heavy rain just outside of the region this morning will move in during the later morning hours and last through the afternoon. Some spots could pick up over two inches of rain. Elsewhere, where you are able to stay you should expect another hot and humid day for the region with highs in the low 90s and ’feels-like’ temperatures around 105 degrees.