Heavy rain for northern and western ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After yet another day of Heat Advisories yesterday we have more on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday. All the same counties and parishes that were under advisories Monday are under them again on Tuesday. In the far northern ArkLaTex we are tracking the potential for torrential rainfall and Flash Flood Watches are in effect. The heavy rain potential is due to a front that will be stalling out across the northern third of the viewing area. Looking down the road to next week we are tracking a potential major cool down that could drop our high temperatures back down all the way into the 70s.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning some of you will need to prepare for heat, and others will need to get ready for the potential of heavy rainfall. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the central and southern ArkLaTex, while Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for the northern counties in the viewing area. Heavy rain just outside of the region this morning will move in during the later morning hours and last through the afternoon. Some spots could pick up over two inches of rain. Elsewhere, where you are able to stay you should expect another hot and humid day for the region with highs in the low 90s and ’feels-like’ temperatures around 105 degrees.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking generally more of the same for the region. Temperatures across the central and southern parts of the region will stay generally hot and muggy and northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex will have to contend with near constant chances for heavy rain through Friday before eventually seeing drier weather. By the time the weather begins to clear up some parts of the viewing are could pick up more than 4 inches of rain.
Now as we look longer term in the middle of next week we are tracking a potential major pattern change on the way for the region. A strong cold front rolling through the central portion of the United States could mark the first significant taste of fall. For us in the ArkLaTex, that would mean a major drop in humidity to go along with high temperatures in 70s and lows in the 50s.
So get ready to a potential end to the dog days of summer next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
