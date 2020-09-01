CPSO searching for 19-year-old wanted on attempted murder charge

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 19-year-old Dalston Scott Mosley?
Mosley is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. He is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man in north Shreveport during a domestic dispute on August 29
Mosley is 5′11″ and is 180 pounds. He has dark hair with a receding hairline and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Nathan Everett at 318- 584-0216 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
