COVID-19 testing locations for Sept. 2- Sept. 4
By Daffney Dawson | September 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 3:11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is expanding COVID-19 locations this week in Shreveport.

Ochsner is encouraging asymptomatic members of the community to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent the illness of others.

Testing will be open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.

Testing at all locations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out:

  • Wednesday, Sep. 2: Airport Park Community Center (6500 Kennedy Drive Shreveport, LA 71109)
  • Thursday, Sept. 3: A.B Palmer Community Center (547 E 79th StreetShreveport, LA 71106)
  • Friday, Sept. 4: A.B Palmer Community Center (547 E 79th StreetShreveport, LA 71106)

If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.

Ochsner says there will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.

COVID-19 test results will be available within 3-4 days via the MyChart app or by phone.

