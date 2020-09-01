COVID-19 testing locations for Sept. 2- Sept. 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is expanding COVID-19 locations this week in Shreveport.
Ochsner is encouraging asymptomatic members of the community to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent the illness of others.
Testing will be open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.
Testing at all locations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out:
- Wednesday, Sep. 2: Airport Park Community Center (6500 Kennedy Drive Shreveport, LA 71109)
- Thursday, Sept. 3: A.B Palmer Community Center (547 E 79th StreetShreveport, LA 71106)
- Friday, Sept. 4: A.B Palmer Community Center (547 E 79th StreetShreveport, LA 71106)
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
Ochsner says there will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
COVID-19 test results will be available within 3-4 days via the MyChart app or by phone.
