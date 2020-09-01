BPSO collecting supplies for Southwest Louisiana; donation centers established

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to provide supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana — but need your help.
Three donation locations in Bossier Parish are open where the public can donate various supplies to help residents in and around Calcasieu Parish.
Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at the following locations:
- Viking Drive Substation, 210 Viking Drive, Bossier City
- Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd., Benton
- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road, Plain Dealing
Items needed include small soaps, toothbrush, toothpaste, travel shampoo, deodorant, floss, shaving cream, razors, mouthwash, lotion, T-Shirts (black or gray, L and XL), wash rags, socks, feminine care products, wet wipes, bug spray and small bags of stacks.
The effort is being coordinated by Melissa Whittington, Sheriff Julian Whittington’s wife.
“Thank you in advance to those of you that feel the call to help, because together we can make a difference,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.