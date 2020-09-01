Bossier City Farmers Market hosting supply drive for Hurricane Laura relief efforts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During times of crisis, Louisianians work hand-in-hand to respond to hard-hit areas. The devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura is no different.
The Bossier City Farmers Market is hosting a supply drive for relief efforts after Southwest Louisiana was left in pieces following the category 4 storm. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.
Supplies can be donated in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall during the weekly farmers market.
“They really got wiped out, we don’t see a lot of that and we definitely want to send those goods and much needed supplies down there,” said Chris Graham, manager of the Bossier City Farmers Market. “You can see the pictures online and it doesn’t really do it justice.”
Graham said goods will be dropped off in a ’drive thru’ format, so people can stay in their vehicles. Donors are asked, if possible, that goods are pre-boxed or bagged to save time during the drop-off process.
“There’s a lot of people in shelters, there’s a lot of people without homes, they’re looking at months of no power,” Graham said. “These people are probably closer together than they should be, so masks would be very helpful.”
Here are other items requested by those picking up the piece in the Lake Charles area:
- Gas/Gift Cards
- Water
- Diapers
- Toiletries
- First-aid supplies
- Pet food
- School supplies
Supplies collected at this weekend’s drive will be passed along to the Cajun Navy, who will then disseminate supplies to aid workers and survivors.
“The Cajun Navy is great, they’re well-known for just getting the job done,” Graham said. “They can get good from A to B... but they need those supplies.”
