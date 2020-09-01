Body found in west Shreveport back yard; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found shot dead on Tuesday morning and Shreveport police are working to learn more.
Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to the 3400 block of Clarke Boulevard. That’s just off Jewella Avenue, south of Interstate 20.
At the scene, officers found the body of a man shot multiple times in the backyard of a residence.
According to Sgt. Angie Willhite, police have not determined if the shooting took place in the backyard there or was placed there.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
