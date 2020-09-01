Authorities in Marion County searching for missing woman

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Marion County are searching for a missing woman.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Lelia Pickard, 46, was last seen leaving her residence on Skyline Dr. in Avinger on the night of August 31. She left in a white 4-door Ford truck with license plate BT52314 in an unknown direction of travel.
The sheriff’s office said there is an orange job box with stickers all over it in the bed of the truck. The top of the truck’s tailgate is dented and the front of the truck’s grill is missing pieces.
Pickard is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.
If you have any information, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 903-665-3961.
