Aspiring med student-turned-winemaker helps launch wine facility in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winemaker, whose dream once included pursuing medical school, has turned his passion for science into a career in wine production.
Michael McClendon attended the University of Texas at Tyler pursuing a degree in Biology, with the idea of applying for medical school after graduation in 2008. However, his life and career path took a new direction after he accepted an invitation from the department chair to intern at Kiepersol Vineyard & Winery in Tyler.
“I did not have any familiarity with wine, it was something different,” McClendon recalled. “I didn’t grow up drinking wine, I just thought it would be cool, you know, a young guy transitioning from the typical college lifestyle going to a winery.”
McClendon said the internship introduced him to an entirely different side of wine and production, considering the science and technicality that went into making fine wine.
McClendon’s career has taken him all over the world from Chile to New Zealand, presenting opportunities to learn from industry professionals such as Lisa Van de Water, Ken Fuglesang, and Pierre de Wet.
In 2017, McClendon co-founded Sages Vintage Custom Crush Winery in Nacogdoches, Texas.
“[We] provide infrastructure, expertise, and facilities to be able to produce a number of wines and wine brands in Texas and abroad,” he explained.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with McClendon about Sages Vintage’s operations, as well as what McClendon sees in the future.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.