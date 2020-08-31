SPD searching for missing 90-year-old woman

Velma Moore, 90 (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | August 31, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 8:27 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Velma Moore?

Moore, 90, went missing overnight in southeast Shreveport, according to Shreveport police.

She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 in the 400 block of Colorado Circle, in the Greenbrook neighborhood.

Moore is 5′5″ and weighs 100 pounds with brown and white hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red writing on the front and gray capri pants. Reportedly, she was not wearing shoes.

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

Moore Suffers from dementia and is partially blind.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300 option #3 immediately.

Shreveport Fire Department K9 search teams will aid in the search to find Moore.

