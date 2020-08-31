School closures on Aug. 31

By Alex Onken | August 31, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:58 AM

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - Two Caddo Schools are closed on Monday, Aug. 31. due to power outages following Hurricane Laura.

Caddo Middle Magnet and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School will provide virtual instruction on Monday.

Students will not be penalized if they do not have a device, power or internet to access coursework.

All other Caddo campuses will resume normal operations.

As of 6 a.m., just under 40,000 SWEPCO customers are without power across the ArkLaTex.

