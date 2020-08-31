Rescue Alliance in need of pet food, supplies for Hurricane Laura response

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Laura Urgent Rescue Alliance/Louisiana Pet Food Bank is asking for pet food and supply donations to help communities affected by the storm.
The Rescue Alliance Animal Response Team is helping those affected by Hurricane Laura by providing food for their pets. Their goal is to fill two 53-foot trucks to be dispersed around areas impacted by Laura.
“With countless people losing their livelihood during the COVID-19 crisis and people aren’t the only one in need right now. Pets need to eat, too,” Rescue Alliance said in a press release. “We have come to realize this need is going to be around until the economy stabilizes.”
Rescue Alliance is asking for donations of pet food and supplies. Donations can be dropped off at three sites:
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville at 38432 W Airline Dr.
- Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs at 25353 South Walker Rd.
- PetSmart Gonzales at 40451 Lowes Ave.
Individuals can also help by purchasing items on their Amazon wish list or by making a monetary donation.
