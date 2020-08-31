Person steals SUV, rams into sheriff’s vehicle; search in progress

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - A manhunt is underway for a person in Southwest Arkansas.
According to authorities, someone stole an SUV in Bowie County. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the SUV and attempted to stop it.
The driver of the stolen SUV rammed the vehicle into a Little River County Sheriff’s unit. Deputies then attempted to chase the SUV down.
The driver in the stolen SUV at some point abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area near Ogden, Arkansas.
A search has begun in the area. K9 officers will be deployed to assist in locating the driver of the stolen SUV.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
