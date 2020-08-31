More heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After we had to deal with scorching heat across the region as I’m sure many of you we’re trying to clean up from Laura we are tracking more heat for the region as we kick start a new week. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the low 90s and on top of the temperatures the mugginess will also be a major factor this week as well. We are tracking the potential for showers both today and on Wednesday. The wet weather on Wednesday though will be mostly confined to the northern parts of the viewing area. In the tropics we are watching four different regions for possible development as very active season rolls on.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it may be a good idea for you to grab an umbrella as we are tracking the potential for some afternoon showers across the region. None of the rain will be particularly heavy, but could be a bit of a nuisance for anyone who gets caught in the showers. High temperatures will be warm but not overly hot as temperatures will be in the low 90s. What you will really notice is the humidity, which will be borderline oppressive and a big reason why Heat Advisories are in effect today.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 90s and the humidity will help it feel like it is over 100 degrees. We could see more wet weather on Wednesday as a frontal boundary will be stalling out, but most of that rain will be across the northern ArkLaTex.
As we look ahead to an early Labor Day Weekend forecast we are tracking more of the same for the region. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 90s, but there could be a slight reduction in the humidity that should help making it feel a little more tolerable outside. Out in the tropics we continue to watch four tropical disturbances, but the wave moving through the Caribbean Sea is the most promising for development.
So as you start a new week get ready for more heat! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.