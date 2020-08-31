More heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After we had to deal with scorching heat across the region as I’m sure many of you we’re trying to clean up from Laura we are tracking more heat for the region as we kick start a new week. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the low 90s and on top of the temperatures the mugginess will also be a major factor this week as well. We are tracking the potential for showers both today and on Wednesday. The wet weather on Wednesday though will be mostly confined to the northern parts of the viewing area. In the tropics we are watching four different regions for possible development as very active season rolls on.