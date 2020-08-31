Man shot in the face in west Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life on Monday morning after being shot in the face.
Officers got the call after 12:30 a.m. to the 5800 block Hearne Avenue. That’s between Hollywood Avenue and Waggoner Avenue.
Police on the scene say the victim is in his 20s. After being shot in the face, he fled the scene to a nearby gas station where authorities took him to a Shreveport hospital.
His injuries are considered live-threatening.
Police have found shell casings near where the shooting happened. They are also looking at video surveillance from surrounding businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.