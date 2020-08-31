Law officers end manhunt for driver who ditched stolen SUV

OGDEN, Ark. (KSLA) — Southwest Arkansas law officers are working to identify and find a man who allegedly fled from police then ditched a stolen SUV and ran into woods.
They believe he still is in the area and are asking for help in identifying him.
The SUV he was driving reportedly had been stolen in Bowie County, Texas.
The pursuit Monday morning began on Little River County Road 39. Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven said a tracking device on the vehicle led them to it.
“I was standing at my gate with my mouth opened looking at him,” said Little River County resident Johnathon Jones, who told KSLA News 12 that he witnessed the police pursuit from his front yard.
“He was covering some territory when he came across that poor man’s yard across the street. He was spinning dirt, trying to keep from getting stuck. I don’t know how fast he was going, but it happened pretty quick.”
At some point, authorities say, the SUV was driven through a police roadblock and struck Walraven’s truck.
“In a split second, you realized he was not stopping; his intentions were to ram the vehicle,” the sheriff recalled.
When asked if he was hurt, Walraven replied: “No, I’m good. The investigator seen the same thing as I did. He started hollering ‘Get out of the way, sheriff; get out of the way.’ We ran to the opposite side of the road over a barrier.”
The driver later jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled into a wooded area in Ogden, Ark., leading to a manhunt that was called off Monday afternoon.
Searchers did find the man’s shoes and pants in the woods, Walraven said.
“Obviously, with the impact he done on the vehicles, he is not willing to give up,” the sheriff observed.
