Heat, humidity, and storms today

Happy Monday ArkLaTex! What better way for August to end than with a HEAT ADVISORY that goes until 7pm this evening. Some areas may need a heat advisory tomorrow, so be on the lookout for that as well.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect from late tonight through 7pm Wednesday for Red River county in Texas, McCurtain county in OK, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada.
As we go through this afternoon temperatures will to the low and mid 90s with cooler temperatures near I-30 and north due to the rain that fell earlier today. Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility as we go through late afternoon and into the evening. Keep the umbrella handy if you’re headed out and about. A few showers may impact the evening commute home, but it should not last too long at all.
Late tonight and into the overnight hours, a line of showers and storms associated with a front will move through the northern ArkLaTex. Current models show around 10pm, areas in and near McCurtain county OK to Arkansas may see rain and storms enter. This line will push south-southeast through the overnight hours bringing heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms. A Slight risk 2/5 for severe weather exists for the areas in yellow and a Marginal risk 1/5 for the areas in green. Main threats: Damaging wind gusts and hail, tornado threat remains very low.
Tuesday: early Tuesday morning, a few showers may still be present near I-20 and northward, but the severe threat should be gone. More scattered wet weather are possible for Tuesday afternoon and evening as well, however; not everyone will see this activity. Temperatures wise, more low to mid 90 degree weather expected for the first day of September. .
Wednesday, the northern portions of the ArkLaTex could see more rain, which could lead to flooding issues for some areas. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, areas that see more clouds and rain will stay ’cooler’ in the upper 80s, but it wont be that comfortable due to the humidity.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
