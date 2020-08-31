Gov. Edwards updates state’s activity related to Hurricane Laura response efforts

(Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
August 30, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During Governor John Bel Edwards update on the state’s response efforts related to Hurricane Laura he stated that six of the 23 parishes have been approved for FEMA aid.

So far, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon parish have been approved by FEMA for aid. Gov. Edwards stated they are working on getting more parishes approved.

There is now a new reception center that has opened up in Metairie that evacuees can go to that are in need of shelter.

Residents who sustained losses from Hurricane Laura in the six designated parishes can now apply for assistance today by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) for the hearing and speech impaired 1-800-462-7585.

