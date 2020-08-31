City of Natchitoches distributing supplies for those in need

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches area residents in need of supplies can pick up some for free on Monday, August 31.
Supplies will be available first-come, first-serve from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street.
Items available will include water, household supplies, non-perishable goods, etc.
“Recipients will need to enter the Events Center via the Third Street entrance and proceed through the parking lot to the front circle drive, exiting through the north end,” reads a news release.
For more information, call (318) 352-2772.
