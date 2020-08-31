Cajun Navy responds to Lake Charles to help with hurricane relief

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Evacuees are starting to return home to Lake Charles, but to a home that looks very different.
“Everything’s really just leveled now, it looks like major tornadoes blew through not a big hurricane,” Jordy Bloodsworth said.
Having lived through Katrina and helped in several other disasters, Jordy Bloodsworth says it wasn’t even a question he and the Cajun Navy would be on the ground to help those left devastated in Laura’s wake.
“We lost everything in Katrina so I can relate with these people… I just can’t sit around and not be out here helping,” Bloodsworth said.
He says what floodwaters were left have since receded. Now their efforts have turned to feeding and hydrating first responders and residents in the cleaning and rebuilding effort.
“We have a pretty good understanding of how to do this and get it growing, the biggest thing with this is everyone’s looking for tarps everyone’s looking for tarps to get roofs because of all the wind damage that’s the biggest thing… hot meals and water has been the biggest things,” Bloodsworth said.
With the power still out for thousands, those in southwest Louisiana are working without running water or air conditioning in the sweltering heat.
“If your church can put together an 18 wheeler of water we can’t have too much water right now,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
Edwards announced FEMA approved individual assistance for those who suffered storm damage in six different parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes. 17 other parishes are pending approval.
“Anyone who says they lost by Hurricane Laura can apply for assistance today online… this is a tough, tough situation and we totally understand it if you haven’t laid eyes on the devastation you can’t understand how catastrophic it was, but it was catastrophic, it was widespread and it’s gonna take quite a while to recover,” Edwards said.
Bloodsworth says no matter how long the recovery takes, those from the New Orleans area will be there until help is no longer needed.
“It’s just what we think the world needs right now everyone to come together and help each other and be on the same page,” Bloodsworth said.
Bloodsworth says beyond non-perishable food items and water, many residents are also needing tarps to protect their homes.
The governor’s office said anyone who applied for FEMA help and was denied may just be pending.
They’ll need to contact the office again with additional information and details.
