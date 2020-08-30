Gov. Edwards gives update on latest Hurricane Laura response efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Sunday regarding the state’s activity related to Hurricane Laura.
Gov. Edwards announced that six parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid.
Those parishes are Vernon, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.
More parishes are expected to be approved for disaster assistance as information becomes available.
The Louisiana National Guard has set up distribution spots in Lincoln, Jackson, Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Grant and Oachita parishes to help get supplies to people.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.