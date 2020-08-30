Steamy again today with some isolated rain

Hot and humid weather is back again today. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm for areas south of I-30. More steamy conditions are likely much of next week with some isolated to scattered showers and storms at times.
We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the northern ArkLaTex to the low to mid 90s elsewhere. Feels like temperatures will get as high as 105-110 in some areas. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, but widespread rain isn’t expected.
Partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions are on the way tonight. We’ll have just a slim chance of a shower. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Much of next week will feature more of the same. Seasonably hot and humid weather is likely. Daily highs in the low to mid 90s are expected with morning lows in the 70s. Rain will be spotty with mainly isolated showers and storms expected possible. By late week a cold front brushing by the area may bring slightly higher rain chances Friday and temperatures back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
