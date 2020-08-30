Registration is now open for La. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

(KSLA) - Families and individuals seeking a little extra help during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura can apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
DSNAP provides eligible low-to-moderate income households who normally wouldn’t receive SNAP benefits a chance to assist with buying groceries following lost income or damages following a disaster.
DSNAP is not available in Louisiana at this time. Registering now will speed up the process if DSNAP does become available.
If it does become available, residents will be notified of how to apply.
In order to get DSNAP benefits, households must register. Those who receive SNAP benefits are automatically registered.
Those who have registered in the past must re-register after DCFS upgraded its systems.
