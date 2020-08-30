La. National Guard distribution locations in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - DeSoto and Natchitoches Parishes opened distribution sites on Sunday, August 30.
The Louisiana National Guard is providing locals with water, ice, and MREs at these sites.
DeSoto Parish residents without power or water can visit the ballpark in Grand Cane. Residents are asked to use the Liberty Lane entrance.
Natchitoches Parish residents in need of supplies can go to Lakeview High School on Louisiana Highway 9 north of Campti, La.
The second planned Natchitoches site is not in operation due to the increased need across the state.
The sites in both parishes have been open since 8:30 a.m.
