Hurricane-impacted universities delay classes

(KSLA) — Some ArkLaTex universities are delaying classes until next week.
That’s because of the number of people, including students and staffers, who remain without electrical and/or internet service in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
Grambling State announced Sunday that in-person and online classes are expected to resume Sept. 8. The Lincoln Parish school’s administrative offices are set to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The same holds true for Northwestern State University.
Many offices at the Natchitoches Parish school will reopen Monday and “others will resume operations throughout the week to ensure that we are providing assistance and services for our students,” says a post on NSU’s Facebook page.
All classes — in-person and virtual — have been canceled for this week at Northwestern State. They will resume at 8 a.m. Sept. 8.
“Anything course-related including, but not limited to, due dates, assignments, and tests, will be adjusted,” the school’s post says. “Please be patient as many instructors are without power or internet service and are unable to update their course due dates at this time.”
And Louisiana Tech President Les Guice posted the following update Sunday:
