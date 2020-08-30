First Alert! Heat Advisory extended into Monday

Our weekend stretch of hot and very humid weather will continue into the work week. A Heat Advisory has been extended for all but SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma through Monday evening. Clouds and better chances of rain around and north of I-30 may keep conditions more tolerable there.
Tonight looks quiet for most of the area. We’ll see mostly clear skies this evening with some clouds returning by morning. A few showers may impact the far north later tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll be hot and steamy again Monday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in most areas with feels-like readings above 105. A few showers may impact mainly the northern ArkLaTex in the morning with very limited activity during the afternoon. Rain chances will pick back up again Monday night across I-30 corridor with a chance for a few stronger storms with gusty wind and hail.
Rain chances will be highest the rest of the week near and north of I-30 with more isolated coverage elsewhere. Temperatures will remain hot and the humid weather won’t go away. Highs will be in the low 90s with morning lows in the 70s.
Temperatures and the humidity may come down just slightly by the upcoming weekend.
Have a good night!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.