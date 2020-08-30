Father and son dead after fatal crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 191 on Saturday, August 29, around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the crash was caused by an ATV attempting to enter the highway and failed to yield to a northbound car.
The driver of the ATV was identified as James Booker, 92, and the passenger was his son, James G. Booker, 67.
Neither man was properly restrained in the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
