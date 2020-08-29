Power updates for the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, with many communities still out of power.
Cleco says that as of 3:30 p.m. today, workers were able to restore power to approximately 47% of their customers who lost electricity.
For our area, Cleco estimates the current outages by parish:
- DeSoto - 1, 056
- Natchitoches - 646
- Red River - 44
- Sabine - 6, 339
SWEPCO says they had more than 3,000 workers spread out across the area trying to get power back on.
“Today’s excessive heat is a challenge for the public and workers restoring power,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations, in a news release. “If you, your family or friends are without power, I urge you to make a plan to keep them safe, recognizing that we are in a multiple-day effort. We are committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible.”
The electric company has estimated times of restoration for the following areas, saying power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimated restoration times listed below:
- Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Plain Dealing – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Vivian – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29
- Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Hornbeck, Natchitoches and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
SWEPCO also advises those using a generator to exercise caution.
“If you’re using a portable generator, keep it well away from open windows – including neighbors’ windows – so the deadly exhaust does not enter the home,” Seidel said. “Never run generators in a garage, a partially enclosed area, or inside a home. And do not plug the generator into your home’s electric panel. Plug lights or appliances directly into the generator.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.