Man dies after driving car into Black Bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff, Steve Prator, a Caddo man has died after driving his car into Black Bayou on Friday night.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 6 p.m. from a citizen who said they heard a loud noise and believed a vehicle had gone into the bayou.
Deputies and responders from Caddo Fire District 8 arrived to the scene and discovered a vehicle left the roadway near Noah Tyson Park.
Divers from both Caddo and Bossier Sheriff’s offices uncovered a 2004 Jeep Liberty covered in about 10 feet of water.
The driver of the car was Johnny Lewis, 52, of Hosston. Lewis was found deceased.
Caddo Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gray said Lewis was traveling west on Mira-Myrtis Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and went off the road and into the water. A cause of death has not yet been announced by the coroner.
