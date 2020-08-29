Intense heat this weekend with isolated storms

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot today with high heat indices. It will become dangerously hot. There will also be a few storms possible over the next couple days which could be strong to severe.
Today will be very hot. Temperatures will quickly be rising and should become dangerous. It will heat up to the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with a lot of humidity. That could mean we have feel-like temperatures reach 110 degrees! There will also be a lot of sunshine helping heat temperatures up. I do have a small 10% chance of rain. That may be generous, because I do not expect much, if any rain.
Tonight may have some rain and storms pass by. Most of these will be near Interstate 30. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty wind and some hail possible. Otherwise will be a lot of heavy rain with frequent lightning. I think south of I-20 will remain dry. Just a heads up if you will be up late Saturday night.
Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but not much. Look for more clouds and a slightly better chance for rain. I have those rain chances up to 20%, so I do not think everyone will see rain. The same storms from Saturday night will be hanging around Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should be gone. The clouds will still help with the heat by blocking the sunshine. With that said, highs Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. Should still be a nice weekend, just hot.
Monday will have a couple scattered showers and storms around. Rain chances are only up to 30%. They will be more prone in the afternoon, then should end around sunset. There is another threat for some severe weather with this rain. I still think it will be mostly heavy downpours with frequent lightning. Temperatures will go back to the lower 90s. Still hot, but not as bad.
There is some indication of a cold front coming next week. Temperatures, as well as the humidity, could get some relief! Highs by the middle of the week will be in the 80s! With all that said, I am not holding my breath on anything major. There is a chance the cold front will stall out near the ArkLaTex and will bring minimum relief. So, if anything the humidity might go down some. Rain chances will still not be particularly high either. Only about 10-30% everyday.
Have a great weekend, and stay cool!
