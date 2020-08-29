Intense heat this weekend with isolated storms

Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but not much. Look for more clouds and a slightly better chance for rain. I have those rain chances up to 20%, so I do not think everyone will see rain. The same storms from Saturday night will be hanging around Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should be gone. The clouds will still help with the heat by blocking the sunshine. With that said, highs Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. Should still be a nice weekend, just hot.