Fire damages Women’s Clinic in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to a Facebook post by the Minden Medical Center, The Women’s Clinic experienced a fire Saturday evening.
The post says that 911 was contacted after people began seeing smoke. Firefighters with the Minden Fire Department arrived to the scene and were able to put the fire out before extensive damage was done to the building.
The medical center says no one was injured during the fire and they will continue to hold clinic on Monday in the The Women’s Clinic/Rural Health Clinic across the parking lot.
Due to the fire, some patients may be contacted to reschedule their appointment for a later date.
