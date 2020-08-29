Current boil advisories for the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Many areas in the ArkLaTex are still without power due to Hurricane Laura and have issued boil advisories for their residents.
Communities who use the following systems are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before consumption. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.
Systems under a boil advisory include:
- Springlake MHP Water System in Blanchard
- The Town of Gibsland Water System
- Barron Ridge Water System in Keithville
- East Central Bossier Water System
- City of Grambling Water System
