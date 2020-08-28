LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced Friday that there were 838 new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, as hospitalizations were down 26, and there are 17 more deaths for a total of 756 total deaths since March.
Hutchinson said, “We made progress for two weeks in a row in new cases, then this week we ticked up. It reminds us of the work we still have to do in fighting this virus.”
