SWEPCO time estimates for power restoration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO has given an update on estimated times for power restoration.
Expected restoration of power:
- Vivian, Plain Dealing: Sunday at 5p.m.
- Haughton: Tuesday at 10 p.m.
- Bossier City: Tuesday at 10 p.m.
- Shreveport: Wednesday at 9 p.m.
SWEPCO says these are only estimated times and power may be restored a little earlier than the predicted dates.
Linemen have come in from 14 states, as well as Canada, to restore power to the community as quickly as possible.
