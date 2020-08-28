SWEPCO to give update on power restoration progress, estimates by town at 4 p.m.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Representatives with SWEPCO, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and other authorities will provide updates following Hurricane Laura.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. in Bossier City at the CenturyLink Center. Officials will discuss current progress on restoring power town-by-town and estimated restoration times.
The CenturyLink Center parking lot is now a staging area with temporary facilities for workers from out-of-state to eat, shower and sleep.
The site is one of three in Louisiana housing 3,000 workers from 14 states and Canada.
