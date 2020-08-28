Shreveport opening cooling centers for the weekend

By Daffney Dawson | August 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is opening a cooling center at Riverview Hall this weekend.

The Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cooling center will act as a place for people to drop in and get water, as well as cool off from the high temperatures.

Before entering, temperatures of attendees will be taken to screen for COVID-19.

For those who do not have personal transportation, SporTran will run a shuttle from the bus terminal to Riverview Hall. Riders can take their normal bus and then the special shuttle directly to the hall.

