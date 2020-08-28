Ochsner LSU-Health Shreveport community COVID-19 testing canceled for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following Hurricane Laura, Ochsner LSU-Health Shreveport announced that the community testing for COVID-19 is canceled for Friday, August 28.
Testing was supposed to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Park & Community Center.
A new date for future testing was not listed in the news release.
However, those seeking further information on COVID-19 resources can do the following:
- Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.
- Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.
- New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.
