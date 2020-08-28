Ochsner LSU-Health Shreveport community COVID-19 testing canceled for Friday

By KSLA Digital Team | August 28, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 8:47 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following Hurricane Laura, Ochsner LSU-Health Shreveport announced that the community testing for COVID-19 is canceled for Friday, August 28.

Testing was supposed to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Park & Community Center.

A new date for future testing was not listed in the news release.

However, those seeking further information on COVID-19 resources can do the following:

  • Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.
  • Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.
  • New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

