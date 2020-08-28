Man drowns at Atlanta State Park; alcohol believe to be factor

CASS COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A man has drowned during the early morning hours on Friday, August 28.
At 2 a.m. Texas Game Wardens along with deputies from Cass County were called regarding a drowning at Atlanta State Park.
Authorities said that Colton Clemenson was in a canoe with another person when it overturned and they both fell into the water.
The other person was able to float to shore but Clemenson drowned, according to authorities.
Neither person was wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy will be performed. Authorities say that alcohol is believed to be a factor.
