Laura exits, heat returns to ArkLaTex

So as you get ready to get to head out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella. We are tracking some scattered showers and storms rotating around what is left of Laura. This means we could see some pockets of heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours. Even with the shower chances temperatures will quickly rebound from what we saw Thursday as high temperatures will be in the 90s and ’feels-like’ temperatures will surge past the 100 degree mark. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for all of the viewing area.