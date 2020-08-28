Laura exits, heat returns to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week we think back to all the wind and rain we saw from Laura yesterday.
Wind gusts in the ArkLaTex peaked at 66 MPH in both Shreveport and Natchitoches, and power outages peaked at over 100,000 customers without power. As we look ahead we are tracking a return to summer heat and humidity for the region as HEAT ADVISORIES are now in effect for your Friday. We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region Friday as temperatures rise. Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more heat and humidity with the best chances for wet weather Sunday. Next week we are also tracking some potential wet weather Monday and Wednesday.
So as you get ready to get to head out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella. We are tracking some scattered showers and storms rotating around what is left of Laura. This means we could see some pockets of heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours. Even with the shower chances temperatures will quickly rebound from what we saw Thursday as high temperatures will be in the 90s and ’feels-like’ temperatures will surge past the 100 degree mark. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for all of the viewing area.
Moving into the weekend we are tracking more heat on the way for the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the famous humidity it will feel like once again it is over 100 degrees. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Sunday, especially across the northern ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to next week we continue to track the potential for more showers and storms on the way for the region. It will start on Monday with more scattered showers and storms on the way. While the week will also start on a hot note we are also tracking a cold front that will be moving through the region on Wednesday that will bring more rain, lower temperatures, and a drop in humidity.
So after a wild week of weather expect a return to atmospheric normalcy for the ArkLaTex over the next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
