La. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program now accepting applications

(KSLA) - Families and individuals seeking a little extra help during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura can apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
DSNAP provides eligible low-to-moderate income households who normally wouldn’t receive SNAP benefits a chance to assist with buying groceries following lost income or damages following a disaster.
In order to get DSNAP benefits, households must register. Those who receive SNAP benefits are automatically registered.
Those who have registered in the past must re-register after DCFS upgraded its systems.
