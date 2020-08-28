La. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program now accepting applications

La. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program now accepting applications
DSNAP (Source: LaDCFS)
By Alex Onken | August 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:01 PM

(KSLA) - Families and individuals seeking a little extra help during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura can apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DSNAP provides eligible low-to-moderate income households who normally wouldn’t receive SNAP benefits a chance to assist with buying groceries following lost income or damages following a disaster.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣 - http://www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap We know many people are concerned about access to food after the...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Friday, August 28, 2020

In order to get DSNAP benefits, households must register. Those who receive SNAP benefits are automatically registered.

Those who have registered in the past must re-register after DCFS upgraded its systems.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.