Jupiter, Saturday and the Moon put on a show in the night sky this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The largest planets in our solar system team up with the nearly full Moon for a nice photo opportunity this weekend. Jupiter, Saturn and Moon will line up right next to each other Friday night and again Saturday night.
You can spot the trio Friday night starting around 9pm in looking up and to the south-southeast. Spotting the nearly full moon first, look just above to see Jupiter shining brightly. Less faint, but still very visible will be Saturn off to the left of the Moon.
On Saturday the Moon will have shifted left in the sky. Saturn will be off to it’s right with brighter Jupiter farthest away from the Moon.
The view will be perfect for the naked eye. If you want to see even more detail of the Moon or to try and get a glimpse of the 4 largest moons of Jupiter, try looking at both through binoculars. The only way to see those rings of Saturn though is with a telescope.
