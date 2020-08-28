Hurricane Laura cleanup in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The impact of Hurricane Laura is felt across the ArkLaTex.
In Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood, a few homes have significant damage to cars and roofs.
“It is overwhelming, to see all the damage to in my neighborhood,” Martin Westin says. “I was lucky that my home only had limbs in the yard, but some of my neighbors were hit hard.”
The people in this community came together after the storm, with neighbors helping neighbors clear debris and deal with other yard work.
Several people grabbed saws and rakes to then help their neighbors clear the mess.
Even some volunteers from different areas of the city were helping this community with the cleanup.
