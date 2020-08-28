Extreme heat expected this weekend

(KSLA) - This weekend will be very hot. In some areas, temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Don’t forget about the humidity, because that makes it feel worse. This is not an ideal time for extreme heat while power outages are going around.
Saturday currently has a heat advisory in place until 7:00 in the evening. Temperatures should be running in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity is very high, thanks to hurricane Laura bringing in extra moisture. Therefore, it will feel like 105-112 degrees! Very uncomfortable! The sunshine will be out all day, with no significant rain expected. So, there will be nothing to help cool the temperature down.
Sunday currently does not have a heat advisory in place, but it will still be hot nonetheless. The difference is that there will be more clouds and rain around to limit the sunshine. This should help keep the temperature a couple degrees cooler than Saturday. The rain will be mostly Saturday night and Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the rain will be gone, and the sun will come back. From there, the temperature will quickly heat up.
This is the worst time for such high temperatures. All because of hurricane Laura passing by earlier this week, power outages are still in place for many areas across the ArkLaTex. Plus there is still so much to clean up like tree limbs. If you are going to be outside to clean up, run errands, do yard work, or even sit on the patio, make sure you use caution. Temperatures this high can easily cause heat illnesses. Make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
With power outages still in place this weekend, it is more important than ever to remain safe. Even during this pandemic, you need to find somewhere to stay cool if you are one without power. If you know someone with no power, make sure they can go somewhere with AC so they can remain cool. If you are one without AC, but have nowhere to go, make sure to limit the times you open the door. Also keep your blinds shut, to keep the sunshine out. Continue to stay hydrated, even while staying inside.
Here are some other ways to stay safe. Drink lots of water! Staying hydrated is very important. By drinking a lot of water, it will help regulate your body temperature so you cannot easily overheat. Take breaks indoors wherever there is AC, or at least in the shade. This will get you out of direct sunlight where the temperature is usually a bit lower. Again, if you don’t have AC, try to find a friend that does. Also dress appropriately. Wear light and loose fitting clothes to help relief the heat and not trap it against your body.
Continue to follow the KSLA First Alert Weather Team so you can stay ahead of any impactful weather. By following us, you will receive alerts on any severe weather, including high heat, and will get detailed forecasts to be prepared.
Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.