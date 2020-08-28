Extreme heat expected this weekend

With power outages still in place this weekend, it is more important than ever to remain safe. Even during this pandemic, you need to find somewhere to stay cool if you are one without power. If you know someone with no power, make sure they can go somewhere with AC so they can remain cool. If you are one without AC, but have nowhere to go, make sure to limit the times you open the door. Also keep your blinds shut, to keep the sunshine out. Continue to stay hydrated, even while staying inside.