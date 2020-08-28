Dangerous heat returns to the ArkLaTex

Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but not much. Look for more clouds and a slightly better chance for rain. I have those rain chances up to 20%, so I do not think everyone will see rain. There is a better chance near the I-30 corridor. The clouds will still help with the heat. With that said, highs Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. I would actually hope for rain, because that will help cool things down. Should still be a nice weekend, just hot.