Dangerous heat returns to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Now that Laura is gone, the heat will be back for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the 90s, but will feel like the triple digits all weekend. It’s back to August heat for us.
This evening should be dry, minus a brief shower or two. Even those will not last long. It will be dry and pretty sunny. Temperatures though, will still be quite warm. It will be in the 90s before sunset, then the upper 80s after.
Tonight, look for mostly clear conditions with no rain. It will be very warm and muggy though. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. The humidity is very high, so that will prevent temperatures from cooling. It will also make it feel like the mid 80s all night long.
Saturday will be very hot. Temperatures will quickly be rising and could become dangerous. It will heat up to the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with a lot of humidity. It could have feel-like temperature reach 110 degrees! There will also be a lot of sunshine helping heat temperatures up. I do have a small 10% chance of rain. That may be generous, because I do not expect much, if any rain.
Saturday night may have some rain and storms pass by. Most of these will be near Interstate 30. I think south of I-20 will remain dry. Just a heads up if you will be up late Saturday night.
Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but not much. Look for more clouds and a slightly better chance for rain. I have those rain chances up to 20%, so I do not think everyone will see rain. There is a better chance near the I-30 corridor. The clouds will still help with the heat. With that said, highs Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. I would actually hope for rain, because that will help cool things down. Should still be a nice weekend, just hot.
Monday will have a couple scattered showers around. Rain chances are only up to 30%. They will be more prone in the afternoon, then should end around sunset. Temperatures will go back to the lower 90s. Still hot, but not as bad.
There is some indication of a cold front coming next week. Temperatures, as well as the humidity, could get some relief! Highs by the middle of the week will be in the 80s! With all that said, I am not holding my breath on anything major. There is a chance the cold front will stall out near the ArkLaTex and will bring minimum relief. So, if anything the humidity might go down some. Rain chances will still not be particularly high either. Only about 10-30% everyday.
Have a great weekend, and stay cool!
