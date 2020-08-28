Caddo residents asked to report home damage

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Residents in Caddo Parish are being urged to report home damages to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
Sheriff Steve Prator says home damages from Hurricane Laura should be reported even if the homeowners or renters have insurance.
All information collected will be sent to FEMA to see if the Caddo Parish area will be able to get FEMA assistance.
Home damage can be reported Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Anyone with home damage should call (318) 675-2255 as soon as possible to report it.
Residents should be prepared to provide the following information:
- Name
- Phone number
- The date the damage occurred
- Address
- Do you own or rent the home?
- Is there insurance?
- How bad is the damage?
- What type of structure is it?
Sheriff Steve Prator says residents should only call about home damages. Damage of fences, boats, docks, vehicles, outside structures, or fallen trees in yards should not be reported to this number.
