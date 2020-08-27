WATCH: Governor Abbott surveys Hurricane Laura damage, hold press conference in Orange TX

ORANGE, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Orange Texas to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Laura overnight.
Governor Abbott also met with local official, and held a press conference at Orange City Hall to provide an update on response and recovery efforts.
The Governor was joined by Senator John Cornyn and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
The press conference was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
