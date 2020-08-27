WATCH: Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Cat. 4 strength

INFORMATION FROM 1 A.M. ADVISORY:
LOCATION: 29.8N 93.3W ABOUT 30 mi, 45 KM SSW of Lake Charles
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 150 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North-northwest at 15 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 938 mb
INFORMATION FROM THE WAFB FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM:
This storm is stronger than both 2005 Rita and 1957 Audrey at time of landfall. In fact, Laura is now the strongest hurricane to hit any part of Louisiana since 1969s Camille.
Indeed, Laura is sure to be the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana since 1969′s Category 5 Camille and go down in the Louisiana history books as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the Bayou State.
Laura is certain to make history. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) increased Laura’s maximum sustained winds to 150 mph at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the peak gusts estimated at 175 mph.
For the WAFB area, while we will not have to deal with a direct hit from this tropical monster, tropical storm force winds are likely to arrive at some point between the overnight hours into Thursday. However, rain bands (those extended lines of showers and t-storms that pinwheel around and into the center of the hurricane’s circulation) will be our most significant concern. Thunderstorms embedded within these bands, lined up like railroad cars in a long train, can produce locally heavy downpours, generally create the biggest wind gusts, and as we’ve seen throughout the day Wednesday, repetitive tornadic threats.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday morning. While there has only been one confirmed tornado touchdown (preliminary) thus far, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued roughly 30 Tornado Warnings across southeast Louisiana between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tornado Warnings have continued into the evening and the Storm Team expects them to continue through the night and into Thursday.
Most of the WAFB area can expect 2″ to 5″ of rain for this tropical event, but those numbers could get considerably higher for those areas under persistent and/or repetitive rain bands.
The Storm Team anticipates a busy Thursday, with showers and storms from the morning into the afternoon, with the severe threat slowly subsiding during the afternoon and evening.
A widespread “brown out” is not anticipated for the WAFB region, but be prepared for area power outages to increase as Laura moves inland overnight and heads north.
Laura’s impacts will slowly fade, but the Storm Team forecast maintains rain likely for each day from Friday through the weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.