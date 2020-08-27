WATCH: Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Cat. 4 strength

For the WAFB area, while we will not have to deal with a direct hit from this tropical monster, tropical storm force winds are likely to arrive at some point between the overnight hours into Thursday. However, rain bands (those extended lines of showers and t-storms that pinwheel around and into the center of the hurricane’s circulation) will be our most significant concern. Thunderstorms embedded within these bands, lined up like railroad cars in a long train, can produce locally heavy downpours, generally create the biggest wind gusts, and as we’ve seen throughout the day Wednesday, repetitive tornadic threats.