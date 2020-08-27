Tiger Country: Louisiana man interrupts live weather report in Shreveport

LSU mascot Mike The Tiger hoists his hands in the air at the College Football Playoff Championship Game (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Mykal Vincent | August 27, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 7:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man apparently surveying the damage left behind by the historic Hurricane Laura interrupted a live weather report Thursday morning to express his love for the national champions, the LSU Tigers.

In a tweet shared by head coach Ed Orgeron’s special assistant Derek Ponamsky, a reporter for The Weather Channel was live in Shreveport as the storm moved across the state.

“#GeauxTigers” Ponamsky tweeted.

Behind the reporter, as wind gusts reach 50 mph in some areas of northern Louisiana, a truck is seen crossing behind the live shot.

“GO TIGERS!” a man shouted from the window.

“Well, we are in Tiger Country I guess,” the woman said.

“318 is tiger country, too,” former LSU star Jacob Hester tweeted.

“I really do love Louisiana man,” sports reporter Craig Loper said.

