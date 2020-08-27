Texas game wardens on standby for coast deployment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Hurricane Laura bears down on the Texas coast, volunteer teams are preparing to head to the affected areas to help, and among them standing by to go are Texas game wardens.
For over 100 years Texas game wardens have been utilized for their specific training in times of weather emergencies, and they're on standby for deployment to the coast.
“Search and rescue, response to natural disasters is at the forefront of what we do. It’s who we are. We reach restricted areas, flooded areas, that other departments and personnel can’t always reach,” says Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.
With the use of 4-wheelers and water craft, game wardens possess specific training that makes them valuable during times of weather damage and flooding, with the added value of being law enforcement.
“Sometimes it’s loss prevention, looting, etc., which follow these hard hit areas. Long after the storm has passed, we’ll stay there to protect the citizens and the property. We’re law enforcement off the pavement is what a lot of people say,” Long says.
Game wardens play a critical role specifically in evacuations of people and animals.
“Game wardens throughout East Texas, throughout the state, are waiting for assignment. We’ll also have game wardens here in East Texas protecting the home front at the same time,” Todd says.
Long says those game wardens deployed to the affected areas could be deployed for a long as a week.
