Storm aid distribution site to be opened in Lincoln

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — A limited amount of water, meals and ice will be available to Lincoln Parish residents Friday morning.
The distribution site will be the North Louisiana Exhibition Center at 165 Fairgrounds Road in Ruston.
Entry will be at the center’s rear gate off Arkansas Plant Road.
Parish emergency preparedness officials requested the aid from the Louisiana Army National Guard.
They report that the distribution site possibly will open at 10 a.m. and that a firm time will be posted on Facebook as soon as they know Friday morning.
