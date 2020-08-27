Shreveport man worries about cost of damage repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When the phone rang around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, Alvin Kirk was not prepared for the what the person would say on the other end.
“She called me and said the ceiling was falling in on the [house],” Kirk said.
He owns two properties side-by-side and has been renting one of them out to a woman for about 15 years.
Tree limbs flew all over the rented property as gusts of wind from Hurricane Laura knocked a tree over, some landing on the roof, others breaking windows, another smashing the front of a car and one even puncturing through the ceiling.
“The work that has to be done on the roof and the ceiling, and on the inside...it scares me,” he said.
Kirk said he’s afraid of the total cost for repairs, because he will have to pay for them out-of-pocket.
“I’ve had fire insurance for years, but that’s not going to cover the damage from the storm,” he said.
However, Kirk said the best news was finding out no one was hurt.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.